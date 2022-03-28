Hyderabad: The Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) organized an online event to launch the “Best Logo” of “Bicentenary Logo Design Competition”.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, released the logo yesterday evening as part of the first event of “Karwaan-e-Urdu Sahafat – Celebrating 200 years of Urdu Journalism: 1822 -2022’’. Prof. Hasan while congratulating the Department for initiating the celebration emphasized on the the need to promote Urdu Journalism. He also praised the contribution of the department in compiling the relevant content related to Urdu Journalism in the form of short films.A short film and video messages of eminent personalities for celebrations were also released on the occasion.

Mrs. Nazish Ullah, MA Persian (AMU) from Allahabad and now based at Kolkata was declared winner of the competition for best logo design highlighting the theme ‘200 years of Urdu Journalism’. She received winning amount of Rs 10,000 and thanked for providing the opportunity to the budding artists to display their talents. Total 48 entries were received from different parts of India.

The panel of four members – Prof. Iftekhar Ahmad, Former Director, AJK MIRC, JMI & FTII, Pune & Director, SMCJ, Patna, Bihar, Mr. Sohail Hashmi, Filmmaker, Historian, Writer, New Delhi, Mr. Syed Tanveer Tahir, Assistant Professor, Graphic and Animation, FTII, Pune and Dr. Atul Sinha, Assistant Professor, Graphic and Animation, AJK MCRC, JMI, New Delhi short listed the entries for the competition.

Prof. Sk. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU was also present. Prof. Ehtesham Ahmad Khan, Dean, School of MCJ while speaking said that main intention is to engage the youth and to make them aware about the glorious past and future possibilities in Urdu Media. The department affirms to bring all the Urdu journalism promoters and lovers at one platform. He also presented the Blueprint of the yearlong celebration. Prof Mohammad Fariyad, Head of the Department delivered the welcome address and elaborated on the role of Urdu Journalism in freedom struggle and also highlighted the first Urdu Journalist who sacrificed his life for country’s Independence.

Prof. Ehtesham also thanked the sponsors of Bicentenary Celebrations – Institutional Partners: NCPUL, New Delhi, Jamia Akkalkuwa, Maharashtra, IIMC, New Delhi, Anjuman Taraqqi-e-Urdu (Hind), New Delhi, Madina Education and Welfare Society, Hyderabad, Dr. M.G.R Educational and Research Institute, Chennai, Henry Martin Institute, Hyderabad; Media Partners: The Siasat, Hyderabad, Rahnuma-E-Deccan, Hyderabad; TV Channel Partner: Munsif TV Hyderabad; Event Partners: Jamia Co-Operative Bank Ltd, New Delhi, Zakat Foundation of India, New Delhi, Karkhana Zinda Tilismath, Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu Urdu Academy, Chennai, AMU Old Boys Association, Hyderabad, Goodword, New Delhi, The Steel Form, Hyderabad, Makhdoom Brothers, Hyderabad, Pakwaan Grand, Hyderabad, Pista House , Hyderabad. MANUU press release stated.

Mr Tahir Qureshi proposed vote of thanks. The jury members, teachers, research scholars, students from the Department, as well as media personalities and academicians attended.