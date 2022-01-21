Educational Institutions to Reopen on Jan 31: Sabitha

However, she said that all the educational institutions are gearing up to reopen by January 31 unless there is a huge surge in coronavirus cases across the state.

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Education Sabitha Indira Reddy has categorically stated that neither the exams will be cancelled this year unlike last year nor the students will be promoted.

The students have to work hard and prepare for the examinations. However, she said that all the educational institutions are gearing up to reopen by January 31 unless there is a huge surge in coronavirus cases across the state.

Interacting with the media persons, Sabitha Indira Reddy said that in view of the increasing number of Covid cases, the state government had declared Sankranti holidays to the schools from January 8 to 16. Later on, it was expected that the government would extend the holidays further and start online classes from January 17.

The state government extended the holidays but it did not decide about the online classes. The government is facing flak from some quarters for extending holidays in the educational institutions.