‘Ease of Doing Haj’ dream of Indian Muslims fulfilled: Naqvi

Mumbai, Feb 17 : With the 100 per cent implementation of digital/online Haj process in India, the Indian Muslims’ dream of ‘Ease of Doing Haj’ has been fulfilled, said Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here on Monday.

In tune with the reforms taken by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only has the entire Haj pilgrimage process become digital and transparent but also more affordable, he said at a programme of ‘training the trainers’ for Haj 2020 at the Haj House.

“Making the Haj process digital/online has removed middlemen that the pilgrimage has become more affordable in comparison to last several decades. Even after removal of the Haj subsidy, no additional financial burden has been put on the pilgrims,” Naqvi said.

This year, 200,000 Indian Muslims will go to perform the Haj this year — scheduled in July — without availing any subsidy.

Of these, 123,000 will go through the Haj Committee of India and the rest through Haj Group Organisers (HGOs). More than 2,100 Muslim women will go to perform Haj without a ‘mehram’ (male companion).

The minister said that India has become the first country in the world where the entire Haj 2020 process will be fully digital including online application, e-visa, Haj mobile app, “E-Masiha”, health facilities, ‘e-luggage pre-tagging’, and all information in India about the accommodation/transportation in Mecca-Medina are provided right here.

This will give information about the building and room number allotted to the pilgrims, transportation details like bus to be taken by them after landing at the airport in Saudi Arabia, Naqvi said.

The pilgrims’ SIM cards have been linked to the aE-Masiha’ (E-Medical Assistance System for Indian Pilgrims Abroad) app for all latest Haj-related info in Mecca-Media on their phones.

The ‘E-Masiha’ is an online system to create and maintain the complete health database of Indian pilgrims along with doctors’ prescription, medical treatment or disbursals and deal with any medical emergency during the pilgrimage, Naqvi explained.

A new portal for HGOs has been developed which contains all the details of HGOs, their packages etc to ensure transparency and better facilities for the pilgrims, he informed the 650 trainers who joined the programme today.

The Minister inaugurated new facilities at the Haj House Mumbai like a Civil Services Learning Centre, Guest Rooms, and Training Hall.

(IANS)

