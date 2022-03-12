Dr Nageshwar Reddy awarded by American Gastroenterological Association

He has now become the first clinician scientist from an Indian hospital to receive the award from the world's topmost gastroenterology association.

Hyderabad: The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) has conferred the distinguished educator award to eminent gastroenterologist D. Nageshwar Reddy, who is a chairman of AIG Hospitals.

Founded in 1897, AGA with more than 16,000 members from around the globe, involved in the advancement of gastroenterology, is the world’s most reputed scientific body for digestive diseases.

Every year, AGA acknowledges eminent scientists and clinicians across the world for their outstanding contributions and achievements in gastroenterology and hepatology as part of the annual recognition prizes.

This year they chose Nageshwar Reddy for the award, testament of his lifelong career in endoscopic education in India as well as in underserved communities throughout the world, said a statement.

Under Reddy’s leadership, the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals are now a global hub for endoscopy training and research in digestive diseases.

“Since the inception of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, one of our primary objectives was to educate young doctors and enable them with proper training so that eventually patients benefit.

Over the last three decades, we have trained over 1,000 gastroenterologists coming from various parts of the world in advanced endoscopy procedures ensuring that they translate the knowledge gained into better patient care,” said Reddy.

“This award from AGA is humbling and encourages me to take up more such educational and academic initiatives especially in developing, low-income countries, Reddy added.

This award is also an acknowledgment for the scientific education temperament in India as this is the first time a doctor from an Indian hospital has been selected for this esteemed award.

AGA, which publishes world’s highest rated digestive diseases journal “Gastroenterology,” will felicitate Reddy for the said award at the Digestive Disease Week conference to be held in California’s San Diego, from May 21-24.