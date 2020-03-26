Don’t evict residents: Telangana to hostel, PG places

Hyderabad, March 26 : The Telangana government said here on Thursday it had stopped issuing ‘no objection certificates’ (NOC) to people trying to leave the state.

Speaking to the media, Home Minister Mahmood Ali said the state government would offer necessary support to hostel and paying guest (PG) accommodations to operate their facilities during the 21-day lockdown, which would end on April 14.

Ali’s statement comes after the Wednesday night’s developments at the AP-Telangana border, when a large number of students, armed with NOCs, tried to cross but were stopped by the AP Police. After intervention by the two state governments, the AP Police took them and lodged them at an isolation centre.

While advising students and working professionals not to vacate their hostels and accommodations, the Minister warned the accommodation providers of stringent action if they evicted the residents.

During the day, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, a Minister, made unannounced visits to hostels and PG accommodations to get a first-hand view. He asked working people’s hostel and PG service providers not to evict the residents and cooperate with the government.

The 21-day lockdown announced on March 24 by Prime Minister Narendra to tackle the Covid-19 has led to difficult times for thousands of students and IT professionals from Andhra Pradesh staying at working professionals hostels and PG accommodations in Hyderabad. (IANS)

