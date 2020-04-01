Donations continue to pour in for CMRF Telangana

Hyderabad, April 1 (NSS): Several prominent personalities have pledged their support to the state government in its attempts to prevent the spread of Caronia Virus. To support the government financially in a big way, huge donations were handed over to the state government on Wednesday.

Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) gave Rs 50 lakh donation. AIC Chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy, Vice Chairman Dr DVS Raju gave Cheque to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.

Aurobindo Pharma donated Rs 11 Crore worth cash, sanitizers, and medicines. A Cheque for Rs 7.5 Crore cash is given to the CM by Aurobindo Pharma Vice Chairman Nityananda Reddy and Director Sharatchandra Reddy. They announced that Rs 2.5 Crore worth Sanitizers, Rs one Crore worth Medicines will be given to the state government.

Grand Pharma donated Rs one Crore. A Cheque to this affect was given by Grand Pharma MD Srinivas Sadu to the CM.

Nava Bharath Ventures donated Rs 2.5 Crores. Nava Bharath Chariman D Ashok, CEO V. Vikram Prasad, ED Nickel handed over the Cheque to CM.

Workers who cook Midday Meal all over the State have announced that they would be giving Rs 2.65 Crore. A consent letter to this affect is given to the CM by Midday Meal Scheme Workers Union President Vadla Hanmandlu.

The CM thanked all the donors. (NSS)

