Disha Case: Justice Sirpurkar Commission Submits report to SC

The four persons Md Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naven who were accused of raping a veterinary doctor (Disha case) and burning her body at Chatanpally, were killed in an alleged encounter on December 6, 2019.

Hyderabad: Justice VS Sirpurkar Commission of Inquiry appointed by the Supreme Court to inquire into the circumstances in which four persons were killed in Hyderabad on December 6, 2019 while in police custody submitted its report before the Supreme Court.

After six days, the Supreme Court appointed a Commission of Inquiry under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court Judge Justice VS Sirpurkar. It appointed former Bombay High Court judge Justice RP Sondur Beldota and Central Bureau of Investigation former Director DR Kaarthikeyan as the Commission of Inquiry members.

In a statement issued today by the Inquiry Commission Secretary said that the Commission of Inquiry collected various documentary records including investigation records, forensic reports, post mortem reports, photographs and videos concerning the scene of incident, etc.

It held hearings for 47 days between August 21, 2021 and November 15, 2021 and examined 57 witnesses during this period and recorded their evidence.

The hearings were held publicly subject to Covid-19 restrictions. The advocates for Telangana police officials involved in the incident and other interested parties participated in the hearings. The Commission of Inquiry heard oral arguments from all the advocates from November 16 to 26.

It inspected various places associated with the incident on December 5, 2021. After completing the probe, the Commission of Inquiry submitted its report to the Supreme Court.