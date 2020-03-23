DGP warns action against violators: Lockdown

Hyderabad, March 23 (NSS): Director General of police M. Mahender Reddy on Monday warned the people that they would file criminal cases against those who violate the lockdown rules issued by the

State government. He made it clear that they would not spare anybody if the rules were violated by them. The DGP said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had already issued orders for the strict implementation of the rules.

Addressing mediapersons here along with the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the DGP said that the lockdown would come into force from the afternoon of the Monday. He urged the people of the State and warned that they would face action if they violated rules.

He asked the shop owners of essential commodities to close down their shops by 7 pm in the evening till the last day of the lockdown. He said that the police would check every vehicle and allow emergency vehicles to ply in the State. The DGP said that the state government had already issued the

do’s and don’t s to be done by the people of the state through GO no.45. He said that the lockdown would be in force till March 31.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the complete lockdown would be enforced from 7 pm to 6 am from today till March 31. Though some vehicles would be permitted till 7pm, after that no one, except for medical emergency vehicles, will be allowed. All fuel stations, grocery stores and other establishments and services, which are permitted in the day time will have to close by 7 pm, he said. “People should purchase all essential commodities in the daytime and stay remain in their houses after 7 pm. Stringent action will be taken against those venturing out beyond 7 pm and criminal cases will be registered, if required,’ he warned. (NSS)

