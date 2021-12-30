DGP Bans Rallies in Telangana State

He said that they had issued orders to the police personnel to implant the orders and ensure that all requisite Covid Norms were followed by the people of the state.

Hyderabad: The DGP of the state M. Mahender Reddy today said that the police department had imposed ban on the Organization of rallies and public meetings till January 2, 2021 in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus .

He said that the restrictions would be in force in all the districts of the state.

He said that they had issued orders to the police personnel to implant the orders and ensure that all requisite Covid Norms were followed by the people of the state.

He urged the people of the state to extend their cooperation by holding New-Year celebrations in a peaceful manner.

He said that they would follow the guidelines issued by the state health department on the prevention of the Coronavirus and added that they would hold tests in the airports of the state in order to implement the orders of the state government.

He said that they had completed the Covid vaccination to entire police staff of Telangana.