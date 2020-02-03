Dettol won’t kill novel Coronavirus, clarifies company

San Francisco, Feb 3 : With rumour-mongering and speculation spreading faster than Novel Coronavirus on social media platforms, Dettol manufacturer RB on Monday cleared the air about its disinfectant spray.

The firm reacted after a Facebook user posted a picture of Dettol disinfectant spray, saying it can kill nCoV 2019.

The label on the back of Dettol spray bottle specified it can kill “cold viruses” (human coronavirus and RSV).

“RB has become aware of speculation about Dettol products and the novel 2019-nCoV coronavirus.

“As this is an emerging outbreak, RB, like all manufacturers, doesn’t yet have access to the new virus (2019-nCoV) for testing and, as a result, are not yet in a position to confirm levels of effectiveness against the new strain,” said the company.

The company said it will “continue to play our part in combating and containing the outbreak of the virus”.

As of Monday, the toll due to the fast-spreading deadly coronavirus increased to 361, with 17,205 infected cases in China alone.

