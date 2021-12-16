Deputy Consul General from Australian Consulate-General Visits UoH

Costa briefed the ASPIRE team of ASPIRE about the upcoming new initiatives of Australian Govt for promoting bilateral relations and collaborations for start-ups between two countries.

Hyderabad: Michael Costa, Deputy Consul General from Australian Consulate-General, Chennai had visited ASPIRE Incubation Centres of the University of Hyderabad today and interacted with the ASPIRE-UoH and start-ups at Incubation Centres.

The ASPIRE team comprising of Profs. G.S.Prasad, P. Reddanna, S. Rajagopal and G. Rajaram along with CEO’s of ASPIRE-TBI and ASPIRE-BioNEST participated in the interactions and explained about the initiatives taken by the ASPIRE and the University of Hyderabad in creating a vibrant innovation ecosystem in the university.

Costa briefed the ASPIRE team of ASPIRE about the upcoming new initiatives of Australian Govt for promoting bilateral relations and collaborations for start-ups between two countries.

Costa praised the activities of ASPIRE and start-ups in deep tech sectors. Both the teams agreed to explore the possibilities of initiating joint programs related to innovation and entrepreneurship.