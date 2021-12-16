HomeEducation

Deputy Consul General from Australian Consulate-General Visits UoH

0 3

Deputy Consul General from Australian Consulate-General Visits UoH

Costa briefed the ASPIRE team of ASPIRE about the upcoming new initiatives of Australian Govt for promoting bilateral relations and collaborations for start-ups between two countries. 

Date Extended for Degree Admissions through Dost till Sept 6
UoH Faculty Elected as Fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences
One Lakh ‘Means cum Merit’ Scholarships

Hyderabad: Michael Costa, Deputy Consul General from Australian Consulate-General, Chennai had visited ASPIRE Incubation Centres of the University of Hyderabad today and interacted with the ASPIRE-UoH and start-ups at Incubation Centres. 

The ASPIRE team comprising of Profs. G.S.Prasad, P. Reddanna, S. Rajagopal and G. Rajaram along with CEO’s of ASPIRE-TBI and ASPIRE-BioNEST participated in the interactions and explained about the initiatives taken by the ASPIRE and the University of Hyderabad in creating a vibrant innovation ecosystem in the university.   

Costa briefed the ASPIRE team of ASPIRE about the upcoming new initiatives of Australian Govt for promoting bilateral relations and collaborations for start-ups between two countries. 

Costa praised the activities of ASPIRE and start-ups in deep tech sectors.  Both the teams agreed to explore the possibilities of initiating joint programs related to innovation and entrepreneurship.

Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISQUS: