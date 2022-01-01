Densely Populated Urban Cities Remained Main Drivers of Covid-19 Infections

For the past two to three days, clear rise has been witnessed in Covid infections in areas under GHMC and surrounding districts.

Hyderabad: Densely populated urban cities have remained the main drivers of Covid – 19 infections during the first and second waves.

Although it is still in early stages, the Omicron-driven Covid-19 third wave is also on the same path with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and its surrounding districts Medchal Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy leading the daily new Covid-19 infections.

According to the data given by the Medical and Health department, during the December 1 to December 24, Covid-19 infections in areas under GHMC was between 50 to 80 cases, however, after December 25, the Covid infections started to rise from 81 in a single day and touched 311 on Friday evening.

It is not to be surprised if Covid infections continue to rise in urban centers of Telangana such as in Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda and extensively in all the districts neighboring to Maharashtra such as Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, Kamareddy and Mancherial in the coming days, because the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, according to Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said during a recent interaction with the media.

With Omicron being highly transmissible and air-borne, senior Health officials here are anticipating a significant surge in positive cases in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts, which are densely populated and pose difficulties in containing the spread of the virus.