Denial of police permission to Congress rally, a big conspiracy: MP

Hyderabad, Dec.28 : Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy today said the decision of the police to not permit their satyagraha rally on the occasion of the foundation day of the party was a big conspiracy. He made it clear that the Congress would never disappear from the political scene of the country. He also said the party would soon end all feudal practices within its organization.

Addressing gathering on the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of the party, he alleged that CM KCR had conspired to not give permission to their protest program against the draconian CAA and NRC. He reminded the CM that the Congress party had allotted him land to build his party headquarters. He wondered as to why there were two kinds of Justice systems one for RSS and another for the Congress when it came to grant permission to hold the rally. (NSS)

