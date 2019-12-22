Delhi”s Jamia sees massive protests

New Delhi, Dec 21 : A huge crowd of protesters gathered outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday and swelled up within minutes into mega rally shouting slogans “Modi-Shah hosh mein aao, Hindu-Muslim mat karao” as the police tried helplessly to maintain law and order.

This is the same area, where violent protests took place just a week back pulling the national capital into the nation-wide frenzy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. As students joined residents at Jamia”s gate no 7, one of the carriageway was blocked and slogans like “We want justice” filled the area.

At the frontline of the Jamia protests are young women students, though behind ”naqab” they spearheaded the attack, some even with children in their laps. An Afghan father came with his 16-month-old daughter and held a placard saying don”t suppress but amend the law.

Amren who is pursuing B.Ed, said: “With CAA you want refugee from outside the country but you want to exclude the biggest minority from your own country — which type of law is this.”

Housewives and young children protested in large numbers shouting slogans against the new Citizenship Act.

Unlike the December 14 protests, the Saturday”s protests have been peaceful. Hundreds of students and residents gathered outside the Jamia campus and carried out a march carrying the national flag.

More and more people were seen gathering outside the Gate number 7 — the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Gate — the main protesting area. Students have mounted a sound system and microphone to ensure their voice is heard as they sought immediate rollback of CAA.

(IANS)

