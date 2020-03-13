Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain sent to three-day police custody

New Delhi, March 13A Delhi court on Friday sent suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain to three-day police custody in connection with the recent violence in northeast Delhi and the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer.

Tahir was produced before Duty Magistrate Vinod Kumar Gautam at the end of his seven-day police remand amid high security. The police sought four days’ custody but the counsel representing Tahir opposed it.

He is in the eye of a major controversy for his alleged involvement in the recent communal riots in Delhi’s northeast area and the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer, Ankit Sharma, whose body was extricated from a drain near his house.

The police had registered a criminal case against him on a complaint filed by the deceased IB staffer’s father.

Earlier this week, Hussain, along with the Popular Front of India (PFI), was also booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of communal riots.

Hussain’s brother Shah Alam was also arrested in connection with the riots and is currently in judicial custody. (IANS)

