Delhi govt to provide ration to non-ration card holders

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the government is exploring the option of providing ration to non-ration card holders as well amid the lockdown in the city in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Kejriwal also said that he was happy to see that people are not giving importance to romours now.

“On Friday and Saturday, there were romours that if people gathered together, buses will be arranged. So many people gathered at the Kaushambi bus stand (on Delhi-UP border). Now the situation is under control…The police and the administration have been directed to ensure that no one steps out,” Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister also said that security at the borders has been beefed up.

“I urge all not to pay attention to rumours. At this time, staying at home is the biggest act of patriotism,” he said.

Kejriwal also warned the ration shop dealers that any wrongdoing will be dealt with strictness.

“Ration shop dealers indulging in malpractices will be given strict punishment. I urge them that this is the time you should show your humanity,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government is also making arrangements to provide ration to those not having ration card.

“This will be done in 2-3 days. Till then, those not having ration card and ration can have food at our hunger relief camps,” he said.

Kejriwal said he has ordered the arrest of a fair price shop owner who allegedly diverted the subsidised ration meant for distribution among the beneficiaries.

The Delhi government is providing additional ration to the 72 lakh ration card holders in the city amid the lockdown to ensure enough food is available.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus.

