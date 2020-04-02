Delhi govt seeks more cops to handle Markaz patients

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The Health and Family Welfare Department of Delhi, here on Thursday, wrote to the police for deployment of adequate forces at hospitals and quarantine centres, to prevent any disturbance at hospitals and isolation centres.

Citing cases of patients, particularly those shifted from the Nizamuddin Markaz, “creating law and order problem”, Padmini Singla, Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), in a letter to the Police Commissioner also pointed to suicide attempt by a person who was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital from the Markaz.

The patient “was rescued by the hospital staff. In another incident, two inmates, quarantined at Narela DDA facility, escaped and were later tracked down in Patparganj,” Singla said.

She also said people, particularly those shifted from Markaz, were reportedly creating commotion at the hospitals and it was becoming difficult for the hospital staff to handle.

“In view of the above, I am directed to request you to deploy adequate police force in all the hospitals and quarantine centres,” Singla said.

