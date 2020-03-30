Delhi converts 11 schools into night shelters for migrants

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Delhi government has converted 11 schools into night shelters to enable the board and lodging of migrant workers rendered without work amidst the countrywide lockdown.

The government was already providing shelter to the homeless in 238 locations across the city.

The schools where night shelters have been set up are GBSSS, Magazine Road; Sarvodaya Bal Vidayalya, Timarpur; MCPS New Rajinder Nagar; RPVV Link Road Karol Bagh; SKV Ghazipur; and Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Secondary School, I.P. Extension.

Schools with both accomodation and food facilities are at Jai Rani Bagh, Padam Nagar; Turkman Road No.2; Gulabi Bhag; Pratap Nagar; and 64, Khamba Road.

Rugs and blankets have been laid out on the floors of each classroom, and food arrangements made. The Delhi government said the rooms have been properly disinfected and cleaned.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia appealed to the poor and migrant workers to utilize food and accomodation facilities provided by the Delhi Government.

In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown in the country from March 24 midnight, hundreds of migrant workers had started leaving Delhi for their homes in UP and Bihar.

“The heads of schools are taking rounds of their respective schools, where guards too have been deployed too. Provisions for two meals a day have been made in each of these schools. Social distancing is being taken seriously and hence the rooms are not cramped up with too many occupants. One hall has not more than five occupants,” the government said.

Apart from these schools, over 550 schools have been opened by the government for providing food to those in need amid the lockdown.

