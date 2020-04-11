Delhi cases of Covid-19 cross 1000, double in six days

New Delhi, April 11: Coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 1,000-mark on Saturday, doubling in the last six days. In a big spike, 166 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

With new cases surfacing rapidly, a total of 1,069 positive cases have been reported in Delhi so far, out of which 19 people have died. Till Friday, 903 persons were suffering from coronavirus in Delhi.

Delhi had crossed the 500 cases mark on April 6 and the cases have more than doubled in the six days since.

Of the tests done so far, 10,218 persons have been found negative. At the same time, investigation report of 464 persons is yet to come.

According to the Delhi government’s health department, out of the people admitted to the different hospitals so far after being hit by coronavirus, eight persons have been out on ventilators while 54 persons have been kept in the ICU in critical condition. Out of these, 23 people are being given oxygen. The treatment of most Covid-19 patients — 236 — is being done at the LNJP Hospital.

The Delhi government claims that even if the number of patients rises to 500 per day, the government has made complete arrangements for the treatment of such patients on a large scale. Going even a step further, the Delhi government is now preparing for 1,000 patients per day. (IANS)

