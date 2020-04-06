Decision to suspend MPLADS will hurt poor, rethink it: Tewari

New Delhi, April 7: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday welcomed the government’s decision to cut 30 per cent salaries of MPs but urged the government to reconsider its decision to suspend the MPLADS fund for two years.

In a series of tweets, Tewari, who himself is a MP from Punjab said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi -As an MP who represents a predominately rural constituency I fully support the 30 per cent cut in my salary.

“However the suspension of MPLADS is a bit of an overstretch. At this time of grave humanitarian distress that will get only worse in the months ahead.”

Tewari said that MPLADS is a targeted and “nimble instrument” to customise micro level interventions to alliviate distress.

“I think MPLAD funds need to be restored. Please re-think it once again. It is a knee jerk reaction much like the lockdown at a four hour notice. It will hurt poor most,” he added.

His remarks came after the Union Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 to reduce allowances and pension by 30 per cent with effect from April 1, for a year.

The Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister also approved a move to suspend the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for two years (2020-21 and 2021-22) and this amount will also go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

These funds will be used to strengthen the government’s efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of Covid-19 in the country. (IANS)

