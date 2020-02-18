Death toll in Karachi gas leak rises to 14

Karachi, Feb 18 : A toxic gas leak in Karachi’s Keamari area has killed at least 14 people even as its source remained unclear on Tuesday, a media report said.

Sindh health department officials confirmed the death toll, two days after residents from adjoining areas rushed to hospitals complaining of breathing difficulties.

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters, belonging to residential areas close to the affected area, gathered in Keamari’s Jackson Market, demanding answers from the authorities on the deaths that have been caused from the mysterious gas, Dawn reported.

Addressing a press conference along with Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday afternoon, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani said multiple theories were being considered but thus far the source of the gas and its nature was still unknown. He added that an investigation was still ongoing.

Dr Ziauddin Hospital spokesperson Amir Shehzad told Dawn.com that nine deaths took place at the hospital’s Keamari Campus over the course of the past two days. According to the police, two other deaths were reported at Kutiyana Hospital.

Meanwhile, officials from the Sindh health department added that two more deaths were reported at Civil Hospital Karachi while one more was reported at Burhani Hospital.

Dozens of people have been hospitalised in various medical facilities across the city with officials confirming that over 250 individuals were discharged after treatment.

Shehzad said approximately 250 patients had been brought to Dr Ziauddin Hospital with 100 brought in on Monday alone.

He said most patients were released after being treated, adding that five patients had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) whose condition was also improving.

(IANS)

