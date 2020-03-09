DATTATRAYA DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER HEART CHECKUP

Hyderabad, March.9: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was today discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderguda here. He was treated for heart pain and went back to his residence in Ram Nagar in the city on being discharged.

Dr Srinivas Rao offered medical care and services to Dattatraya in the hospital. The condition of the Governor was stated to be stable and was discharged, he said. The Governor was advised rest for some time. (NSS)

