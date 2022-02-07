Date of Intermediate Examinations in Telangana announced

According to the tentative schedule released by the Board of Intermediate Education today, the intermediate examinations will start from April 20 and will continue till May 10.

Hyderabad: Intermediate examinations will be held in Telangana from April 20 to May 10.

According to the tentative schedule released by the Board of Intermediate Education today, the intermediate examinations will start from April 20 and will continue till May 10.

The examinations will begin with the Intermediate first year second language paper while the second year examinations will start on April 21 with the second language paper.

Exam times will be from 9 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, practical examinations for general and vocational will start from March 23. These exams will continue till April 8. Papers on Ethics & Human Values ​​and Environmental Education will be held on April 11 and 12.

The schedule of written examinations for vocational courses will also be the same; however, the board said that a separate timetable will be issued for this.