Dassault Reliance Aerospace resumes operations

New Delhi, April 20: As part of the government’s initiative to restart operations in a phased manner, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) resumed operations on Monday at its plant located in MIHAN SEZ, Nagpur.

A company statement said that all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure a safe working environment under the prevailing circumstances.

“All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure safe working environment under the prevailing circumstances. In the first phase, DRAL will operate at 25 to 30 per cent of its current strength and gradually scale up operations in consultation with the district administration and MIHAN authorities,” the statement said.

DRAL has been supplying aero structure assemblies for Falcon 2000 business jets and also components for Rafale aircraft, as part of the global supply chain for Dassault Aviation.

Reliance Infrastructure holds 51 per cent stake in the joint venture with Dassault Aviation holding 49 per cent stake in DRAL. (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...