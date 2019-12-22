Daryaganj violence: Bhim Army chief sent to Tihar for 14 days

New Delhi, Dec 21 : The Tis Hazari court on Saturday sent Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad to 14 days judicial custody, following his arrest in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in Daryaganj area on Friday.

Azad had been denied permission for a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday, but began a protest started after the Friday prayers at around 1 p.m. However, when the police tried to detain Azad, his supporters managed to whisk him away. Thereafter, he had been playing hide and seek with Delhi Police which finally managed to arrest him.

Dismissing his bail plea and sending him to jail, Metropolitan Magistrate Arjinder Kaur said: “Considering that substantial grounds for granting bail to the accused are not made out. Accordingly, the application of accused for grant of bail stands dismissed and accused be sent to judicial custody for 14 days and thereafter be produced before the concerned court for further orders.”

Delhi Police, in its FIR against Azad, alleged that he had incited the mob.

It was further contended that arrested accused were involved in violence, stone pelting, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servants from discharging their duties and damaging public property. In the FIR, police have alleged that mob has burned a car during the protest. Many people including Delhi Police personnel were injured during the incident.

The FIR was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Early on the day, the court remanded other 15 accused to two days judicial custody and said that the their bail plea will be heard by the court concerned on Monday.

The accused were arrested on Friday in connection with Daryaganj violence.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...