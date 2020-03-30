Cyberabad CP flags off 14 ambulances to extend help to covid-19 patients

Hyderabad, March 30 (NSS): Cyberabad police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday flagged off 13 ambulances to extend medical emergency services to the people in his limits by keeping in view of the ongoing lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the ambulance services had been launched with the support of society for secular council , private hospitals of the area, chief minister of the State, Ranga Reddy district collector Amoy Kumar and Medchal Malkajgiri District collector Venkateswarlu. He said that they would use the ambulances for extending dialysis treatment to 656 patients suffering from kidney diseases.

He said that the police constables belonging to special branch had already visited the houses of the families residing them in. Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri Districts. He urged the pregnant women, senior citizens and other people to call them on covid control room phone numbers 9490617440 and 9490617431 or email them on covidcontrol@gmail.com for any kind of medical emergency. (NSS)

