Cyber security session for SHE team held

Hyderabad, Dec.16 : Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, IPS, today initiated a session on Cyber Security and Women and Children online safety for the Rachakonda SHE team members at the Commissionerate at Neredmet.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP explained about social media safety like true caller, facebook, instagram, whatsapp, dos and donts on sharing personal info In social media and instructed the SHE teams to explain these issues in their awareness programs at schools and colleges level and also cyber safety tips to be explained in SHE team awareness programs. He suggested to them that if any cyber crime is reported against women and children, data should not be deleted so that evidence will help crack the case.

For prevention is better than cure, the Rachakonda Commissionerate has entered into an MoU with Cyber Peace Foundation and will soon release awareness pamplets. It will also contain DO’s and DON’Ts related to Crime against women in cyber world and Best practices in cyber safety.

During the training session, IL Narasimharao of Cyber Peace Foundation and Cyber crime expert explained about cyber threats and other finance related frauds, especially explained them how to safe guard from cyber crimes against women and children.

Harinath, ACP, Cyber Crimes, delivered a lecture on Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Investigation and also discussed some case studies which were successfully investigated. After training, a Q&A session was conducted which further enlightened the SHE teams and staff. Saleema, Addl DCP, incharge of SHE teams, sensitized the teams about their duties related to safety of women and children. (NSS)

