Cyber fraudsters held for duping people

Hyderabad, Jan.3 : Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested a four-member cheating gang for playing fraud on innocent citizens by using bulk SMS services, Toll free number services and by creating fake websites in the name of Prize/Gifts by using the database of popular e-commerce/Tele marketing companies.

The accused were identified as Sandeep Kumar alias Aryan, 22, Bipin Kumar, Sandeep Paswan, Manikchand Paswan, 30, all from Bihar, Tausif Ahmed, 30, of Ghaziabad, New Delhi and Vikas Kumar, 30, of Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi.

Cyberabad police said they received a complaint from a woman on November 13, 2019 stating that on October 8, 2019 she made an online shopping of spiral potato cutter worth Rs 228 in snapdeal.com

through mobile app/application. Later, she received a message on November 11 from QP-SNDEAL with the content as “(Congratulations) You are a winner of Snapdeal Company Online shopping. You won the 1st prize TATA Nexon Car or an amount Rs 6,90,000. You have to pay company registration charges of Rs 6,500 in SBI bank. For deposit details contact me Helpline Toll free Number 18003133226 Whatsapp No. 06289633543”.

Believing the message, the complainant contacted the toll-free number and agreed to receive Tata Nexon Car instead of receiving prize amount of Rs 6,90,000. After receiving call from her, they sent a photo copy of Aadhaar card, Pan Card & ID card in the name of Satya Prakash claiming to be employee of Snapdeal.com and asked her to pay Rs 6.500 towards registration fee, Rs 24,600 towards RTO charges, Rs 18,500 towards GST, Rs 31,000 towards Insurance charges, Rs 74,400 towards car check, Rs 50,000 towards Transportation charges, Rs 25,000 towards driver charges to claim prize money of Rs 6,90,000. Accordingly, the complainant paid Rs 2,30,000 into different bank accounts furnished by the fraudster. At last, she came to know that fraud was played on her by the fraudsters and requested legal action.

The Cyber Crime police registered a case under Sections 419, 420 IPC & Sec 66 C & D of IT ACT and took up investigation and identified the accused. They also seized 12 Mobile Phones, two Laptops, one Scanner Cum Printer, one Scorpio Vehicle, 19 SIM Cards, two fake PAN Cards, four fake Aadhaar Cards, two fake Voter Cards, four Debit Cards, five fake ID cards in the name of Snapdeal Company.

The cyber police said none of the e-commerce companies send bulk SMS to their customers and offer Prizes/Amount/Gifts and so on. They advised the people to never believe any message, including Bulk SMS’s received on mobile number about offering of Prize/Gifts/Lottery etc. (NSS)

