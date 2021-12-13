CT Scan facility boosts services at Niloufer Hospital: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao today inaugurated a CT (Computerized Tomography) Scan facility at Niloufer Hospital in the city here with Ministers Mahamood Ali and T Srinivas Yadav. He interacted with the doctors and staff on strengthening the facilities.

Later talking to the media persons he said that more staff of sanitation and doctors will be appointed in the hospitals like Niloufer, Gandhi, Osmania and others. The health minister informed that the state government is for improving facilities.

We will get the latest equipment and ensure speedy and corporate level services to the people, women and children, he said. We are happy to get more modern facilities for the children’s hospital and offer more equipment in future.

The state government gives adequate funds for the hospitals and needs upkeep and improved services. We are focusing on providing speedy and quality services on par with corporate hospitals. The minister said that they will set up a committee to improve the services on a regular basis, the health minister announced.

Harish Rao stated that health officials are doing well to improve services. He attributed the continuous development all the Hospital to the continuous support by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He said that as KCR is for improved facilities and services the hospitals are getting more equipment and funds. Harish Rao instructed the officials for effective coordination to provide better services to the people.