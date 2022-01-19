CS inspects construction of second longest flyover

The construction of this flyover will continue till March 2023. Currently, the PVNR expressway is the longest flyover in the city.

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has inspected the ongoing construction of the second longest flyover in the city, stretching over 4.5 km on the Aramghar to Nehru Zoological Park route.

The six lane flyover is being built under the State government’s ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at an estimated cost of Rs. 636.80 crore.

The flyover falls under the GHMC Charminar Zone.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar was also present.