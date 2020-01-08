CS directs Collectors to make all arrangements for municipal elections

Hyderabad, Jan.8 : Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed all the District Collectors to make all arrangements for conduct of Municipal elections peacefully and complete the process as per the schedule given by the State Election Commission.

The Chief Secretary held a video conference today with District Collectors from BRKR Bhavan. He said the Collectors should themselves involve fully in election process with utmost care. “You are aware that it is for the first time highest number of ULBs (Urban Local Bodies) and Corporations are going to polls and the Collectors should focus carefully in every aspect like polling staff allotment, printing of ballot papers, procuring of ballot boxes and papers and so on”, he added.

The Collectors of Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Macherial, Sanga Reddy and Nalgonda having more number of Municipalities, should take extra care and understand each municipality. He also asked them to concentrate more on new municipalities. The CS also advised them to prepare a calendar of activities for each day and be more careful on rejected nominations. He emphasized that the Collectors’ role is critical, crucial and involve fully in the election process. He interacted with the Collectors district wise on their preparedness.

Arvind Kumar, IAS, MA&UD Principal Secretary has said the Collectors will have close liaison with the Municipal Commissioner stage-wise in the election process. He asked them to send reports regularly to the State Election Commission and set up a monitoring system in the districts. No leaves be sanctioned to the election related officers, he said, adding that unauthorized absence will not be tolerated. He asked them to chalk out timeline for each activity during Nominations, Polling and Counting.

T. K. Sridevi, IAS, Commissioner & Director, Municipal Administration Department, also participated in the meeting. (NSS)

