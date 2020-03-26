CRPF personnel to donate day’s salary to PM relief fund

New Delhi, March 26: India’s largest paramilitary force CRPF on Thursday announced that its over 3.5 lakh personnel will contribution their one day salary to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund in the fight against novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) — one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) under Ministry of Home Affairs — initiated the move to extend helping hand to the government which earlier on Thursday announced its first Rs 170,000 crore Covid-19 relief package to protect the weaker sections of society.

“The CRPF personnel have decided to make a humble contribution of one day salary to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. We are dutifully committed to stand firmly with our nation in this challenging time of COVID-19 spread,” the CRPF said in statement.

The force, which is mandated to provide internal security in Jammu and Kashmir and Maoist-affected states, said that it is an unanimous decision and a sincere effort by its personnel.

“The effort was to make an immediate contribution with the noble intent to keep it unrevealed. The CRPF remains steadfast towards its motto of service and loyalty.”

The paramilitary force soon made the announcement after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared Rs 170,000 relief package under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana which would benefit migrant workers and the rural poor and women among others.

The relief package was announced two days after the Prime Minister announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14 to break the spread chain of Covid-19, which has claimed 15 lives and infected over 600 people across the country. (IANS)

