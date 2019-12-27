Crime rate in city down by 3%, CCTVs played key role: CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad, Dec.26 (NSS): City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday said the CCTVs were playing a pivotal role in crime investigation and helped to solve 4,216 cases during the year. Compared to the previous year, the crime rate this year was reduced by three percent, he added.

Anjani Kumar today conducted Annual Press meet of Hyderabad City police at the Koti Women’s College where all senior IPS officers of the city were present. Addressing the media on the occasion, the CP said overall crime rate was reduced by three percent in the year 2019. He explained that 15,598 cases under penal code were registered in 2019. Bodily offences were reduced by 9%, property offences by 2%, chain snatching cases by 30% and accused in 42% cases were convicted by the courts concerned.

Stating that over Rs 26 crore worth stolen property was seized which is a record, the CP said over 400 child laborers were rescued during the year. Due to its sterling performance, the Hyderabad City Police was adjudged as the best in the country and the city police remain as Brand ambassador of SHE Teams in Telangana State. He also said Automobile offences were reduced by 17%, rape cases by 16% (150 cases registered in 2019 compared to 178 cases in 2018).

Anjani Kumar said 25 accused in 17 criminal cases were sentenced to life imprisonment in the year 2019. Stating that 27,737 drink & drive cases were registered during the year, penalty to the tune of Rs 8. 32 crore was realized from the offenders. Of the 2,377 accident cases registered, 261 deaths occurred. Besides, 135 persons were detained under PD Act in 2019. Hyderabad city is fully under CCTV surveillance with 3.4 lakh CCTV cameras and the SHE Teams and Bharosa centers delivered excellent results to the city police, he added. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...