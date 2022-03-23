Public toilet stolen; 3 held

Hyderabad: A man Mupparam Jogaiah (36), a native of Ammasagar of Andole mandal in Medak district stole iron-framed sulabh toilet box from Safilguda crossroads on Sunday. The public toilet box at the Safilguda crossroads went missing on March 16.

The missing toilet box was noticed by the sanitation workers who informed the matter to the higher authorities who in turn alerted the police officials.

After taking up an investigation and looking at the CCTV footage, police identified that Jogaiah had stolen the toilet box. He confessed that he committed the crime with the help of one Arun Kumar who works at GHMC office head quarters and another Bikshapati who works at Jain constructions. They sold the toilet box for Rs 45,000. Hans India reported.

The trio was arrested and booked for theft and under provisions of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.