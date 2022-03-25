Hyderabad: Sleeping man falls from flyover at Gachibowli; dies

Hyderabad: A construction worker slipped and fell from an under construction flyover at Gachibowli and died early on Thursday.

The migrant worker identified as Mukutram Sidar, was a native of Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.

Sidar came to the city eight months ago. He was presently working at the flyover construction site.

As reported by Telangana Today, Mukutram Sidar along with his elder brother Chandramani Sidar slept on the flyover on Wednesday night. He is said to have rolled in his sleep and fell from the flyover at around 1 am and died on the spot. The flyover has no sidewalls yet.