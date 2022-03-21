Hyderabad: Marriage turns tragic as doctor falls to death into lift shaft

60-year-old orthopedic doctor died after falling into the under-construction lift shaft of a hotel in Banjara Hills.

The doctor, Pankaj Kumar Jain from Indore was in Hyderabad for his daughter’s wedding arrangements. He and his family arrived in the city on Thursday. They rented two rooms in a hotel at Banjara Hills.

On Friday, the family members found the doctor missing at around 10 pm. They began searching for him only to discover his body in the under-construction lift shaft on 6th floor. However, it is still a mystery why he went to the sixth floor while they were allotted two rooms in the hotel one on the third floor and the other on the fourth floor.

His daughter Anupama lodged a complaint with the police.

As per the report of Times of India, the Banjara Hills police has registered a case under Section 304 A (negligence causing death) of IPC against the hotel management.’