Hyderabad: Man ripped off Rs. 40 lakh in matrimony fraud

Hyderabad: A man was ripped Rs.40 lakh by cyber fraudsters on a matrimony site.

Through the matrimonial site, the man came in contact with a woman and befriended her. Saying that she was settled in Europe and would soon be visiting India then they would be marrying, the woman make the victim fall in her trap.

She sent a few pictures through WhatsApp and Facebook and made video calls to the victim on a few instances. Telangana Today reported.

Telling that she was in need of money, she duped the victim of Rs.42 lakh on different instances. The man transferred the amount to different bank accounts as and when she demanded.

Later when he realized that he was cheated he approached police. Cybercrime officials are investigating the case.