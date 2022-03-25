Hyderabad: Businessman Nawab brutally killed by partner

Hyderabad: A businessman Ilyas Nawab was brutally killed by his business partner at his residence in Balapur.

The shocking incident occurred on March 20. The accused killed the businessman with the help of seven others. The crime was committed due to business rivalry. All the eight accused have been arrested by the police.

As per the report by the Times of India (TOI), both Ilyas Nawab and his partner Saleh Bin Hafeez parted ways after differences in business.

Recently, Nawab had threatened Hafeez suspecting him of damaging a CCTV camera that the former had installed on a disputed land.

On the day of the incident, calling up one of the accused Nawab abused Hafeez. Hafeez had heard all his abuses as he was with the person whom Nawab had called and the phone was on speaker.

Infuriated by Nawab’s words, he killed Nawab along with seven other accused.