Caught on camera: Police inspector Jahangeer knocked down by BMW car in Hyderabad

The accident was caught on CCTV camera which shows the car knocking the inspector from behind.

Hyderabad: A BMW car hit a police inspector leaving him injured on Tank Bund Road in Hyderabad on Monday, March 21.

As reported by India Today, Musheerabad inspector, E Jahangeer, was on duty at Tank Bund. He got down from his patrol car and was walking on the road to disperse the crowd at Tank Bund Road, when a BMW car coming from Rani Gunj, Secunderabad hit the inspector from behind.

The inspector is said to have sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the car who was identified as Mir Osman Ali Khan defending himself told that he did not notice the inspector walking on the road. He is a used car dealer in Asif Nagar, Hyderabad.

Police has registered a case against the car driver under 337 IPC. The vehicle was seized by the police.