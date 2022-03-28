5 killed in bus-car collision in Telangana

The accident occurred near the Ghanpur (M) village of Machareddy mandal when a TSRTC bus rammed into the car coming from the opposite direction.

Hyderabad: Five people were killed when a TSRTC bus hit a car after a tyre bust in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Monday.

The accident occurred near the Ghanpur (M) village of Machareddy mandal when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus rammed into the car coming from the opposite direction.

Five occupants of the car were killed and a child was critically injured. According to police the collision occurred after one of the tyres of the bus burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The bus hit the car, coming from the opposite direction. The car then collided with a tree. The deceased include two women and a child. Another child, who was injured, was shifted to a local hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

A police officer said the car was heading from Kamareddy side towards Karimnagar. The deceased were from Nizamabad district.