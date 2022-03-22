2 workers from Bihar run over by truck in Hyderabad

The accident occurred in the Petbasheerabad area in Medchal Malkajgiri district on the city outskirts when the workers were sleeping in front of an under construction building.

Hyderabad: Two construction workers from Bihar were run over by a truck in Hyderabad on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the truck had reached the site with a load of steel in the early hours of Tuesday. The driver apparently did not notice the workers sleeping there and ran them over while reversing the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Chandan Ram and Kumar Sahari, both aged 23 and hailing from Bihar. They were working at the same construction site and were sleeping on the footpath.

Meanwhile, a police officer who was injured after being hit by a car on Tank Bund in the heart of the city is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Circle Inspector Jehangir Yadav of Musheerabad police station was knocked down by a speeding truck on Tank Bund. The incident occurred on Sunday night when he was on duty.

CCTV footage shows the police officer walking on the road being hit by a car from behind. The officer was shifted to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Police have arrested the person who was driving the car. A case has been registered at Gandhi Nagar police station.