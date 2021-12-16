CP urges residents to take part in Nenusaitham initiative

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering of residents after inaugurating 60 CC cameras at installed jointly by Afzal Gunj and Sultan Bazar police stations at Jam Bagh under the novel initiative.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar have called upon the residents of the state Capital to become a part of their Nenusaitham (I too) initiative.

He was accompanied by West Zone Joint CP Ramesh Freddy and Sultan Bazar ACP Devender at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said that the CC TV cameras helped them a lot in solving several crimes besides keeping them under control. He also said that the CC TVs would help them in nabbing criminals immediately.

Talking about the upcoming New Year celebrations, he asked the residents to celebrate the New Year eve celebrations by following Covid norms. He warned that they would take stringent action against those who drive their vehicles after Consuming liquor.