Covid situation under control in Telangana: Harish Rao

The Health Minister briefed the Cabinet on the situation with all the facts and figures. He said that the situation is in control and that the medical and health department is fully geared to tackle any situation.

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 situation in Telangana is under control and the state health department is ready to deal with any situation, Health Minister T. Harish Rao said.

The state Cabinet at its meeting presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao discussed the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The Health Minister briefed the Cabinet on the situation with all the facts and figures. He said that the situation is in control and that the medical and health department is fully geared to tackle any situation.

Harish Rao said the state has so far administered five crore doses of Covid vaccines.

The health department will soon administer vaccines to the remaining eligible citizens.

The minister directed the officials to complete the vaccination programme at the earliest with the help of municipal and Panchayat Raj departments.

The chief minister wanted the ministers to hold meetings in all districts with district collectors and other officials to complete vaccination programme.

The health minister urged people to be self-discipline to help curb spread of Covid. He said people should avoid gatherings so that the virus spread can be checked.

The Cabinet also took stock of the paddy procurement. It noted that the procurement has already completed but due to unseasonal rains procurement centres were continuing in some districts.

The Cabinet decided that the procurement centres will function till the entire paddy is procured.

It was also decided that the chief minister will visit undivided Warangal district where unseasonal rains have damaged crops.

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Warangal district on Tuesday. He will be accompanied by agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy, chief secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials.