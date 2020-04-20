Covid deaths in Delhi mounts to 47, case count reaches 2,081

New Delhi, April 20: With 78 new cases and two deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 2,081 on Monday with the toll mounting to 47.

As many as 141 people have been cured of the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Report.

Among the total patients, 431 have recovered from coronavirus so far.

“As on date, 1,603 cases are active,” the report said.

Also, among the total cases, 1,335 patients were less than 50 years of age, while 334 were between 50-59 years and 400 patients are above the age of 60 years.

“Detailed information of 12 patients are awaited,” the report said.

Among the total 47 deaths, over half – 25 – were of those aged 60 years or above.

The age category of those below 50 years has reported 10 deaths so far while those between 50 and 59 years have reported 12 deaths.

Among the total deaths, 39 people had other serious diseases as well.

The report said as on Monday night, five patients are on ventilators, while 26 are in the ICU. So far, 25,900 tests have been conducted in the city and 2,711 reports are pending.

“While 2,081 reports were positive, 20,712 reports were negative,” it says.

A total of 12,300 people are home quarantined across the city.

The positive cases in the city are increasing at a rapid rate since the last 20 days.The total positive cases in Delhi were 97 with two deaths on March 30. By April 10, there were 903 cases with 14 deaths.

So far, Delhi has made 84 containment zones across the city. “Total 5,560 samples have been collected from the containment zones,” the report said.

Among all the states across the country, in terms of positive cases, Delhi is ranking second followed by Maharashtra. (IANS)

