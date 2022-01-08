Covid cases may effect Kite Business in Hyderabad

Dhoolpet is know for its paper kites, this time even paper kites are ging to be pricey due to hike in raw material prices, but we are keeping our fingers crossed.

Hyderabad, Jan 8 (Munsif Bureau): The Sankranti festival round the corner, educational institutions has already declared holidays, the kite shops in the city are decked up with colorful kites for sale, however, hardly any buyers are seen at the shops with the Covid pandemic likely to cast a shadow on the festivities this year too.

According to kite traders, who are hopeful of making good business this time, there is a slight increase in kit prices due to increase in prices of raw material. This time, the kites are priced between10 – 150 Rs depending on the material, design and size of the kite

The traders of Begum Bazar, which is one of the main business center for patang, from where the traders from the districts purchase the “Patang and Manjhas” said that the sales are yet to pick up as hardly a week left for the festival, they said, this time, they brought enough stocks, however, like last year, the business this year might be dull due to spike in Covid cases. The prices of all the items have gone up due to hike in fuel prices. Most of the kites and Manja comes from Kanpur, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kolkata causing slight rise in prices. “The surge in Covid cases is likely to dent our business, they said.

Dhoolpet is know for its paper kites, this time even paper kites are going to be pricey due to hike in raw material prices, but we are keeping our fingers crossed. We hardly make 30 to 40 per cent of profits through the sale, The traders said that they would appreciate if the State government could come with some scheme and loan benefits to help the kite traders. “With the ban on nylon Manja, the local Manja is in high demand this year, but the sales are moderate. We are expecting the sales to pick up next week, said the traders.