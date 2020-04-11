COVID-19: Two more die in Telangana, total deaths 14

Hyderabad, April 11: Two more persons died of coronavirus in Telangana on Saturday, taking the total death toll in the state to 14.

The total corona positive cases rose to 503 in the state as 16 new cases were reported on Saturday, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao told a news conference.

He said that 51 persons were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the total count to 96. The number of active cases now stands at 393.

Rao said 243 containment areas were set up in the state, including 123 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area. He said since positive cases were reported from these areas, all efforts were being made to contain the virus.

He said that in the first phase 34 foreign returnees and their contacts found positive were discharged. Similarly, 25,937 people quarantined in the first phase were also discharged.

The second phase of cases began with the returnees from Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi. As many as 1,200 people who attended the Markaz meeting and their family members were traced and tested. A total of 1,654 persons are under quarantine.

Stating that the number of new cases has come down in Telangana, he exuded confidence that by April 24 all people in the second batch would also be discharged from hospitals and those in quarantine would also return home. (IANS)

