COVID-19 tally 420, AP sees 66% rise in one week

Amaravati, April 12 : With 15 fresh cases reported by Sunday evening, Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally reached 420 on day 19 of the national lockdown. The state nodal officer said that the findings are obtained from results of tests conducted between 9 pm on Saturday and 6 pm on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Guntur district reported the highest number of 11 coronavirus cases in the state. 4 cases were reported from Nellore, and 2 cases were reported from Kurnool, while Chittoor and Kadapa districts reported 1 case each.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 7, with one more death reported on Sunday. The state nodal officer reported that a 52-year-old male patient had died in Guntur district, on April 10.

With 12 persons reported to be cured and discharged from hospitals, the number of persons being treated for COVID-19 in the state is currently 401.

A comparison of this weekend’s tally with the data from last week indicate that Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a 66 per cent rise in COVID-19 cases during the week. On Sunday, April 5, the state’s overall tally stood at 252 cases, whereas the tally on Sunday, April 12 stands at 420.

The majority of cases detected in the state have been connected to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place from March 15-17, in Delhi. A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Sunday morning, noted that of the 417 positive cases detected by 9 am on Sunday, 199 are related to people who had returned from the Delhi event, while an additional 161 positive cases are contacts of the Delhi returnees. (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...