COVID-19: PCB starts online fitness tests for cricketers

Karachi, April 20: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday started online fitness tests for its centrally contracted players amid COVID-19 lockdown.

A PCB statement said that fitness assessments of Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Abbas, Asad Shafiq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan were conducted on Monday.

The remaining players will appear for their tests on Tuesday.

Pakistan will next tour Holland, Ireland and England for T20, ODIs and Tests which is scheduled to start from early July. But there is cloud over the tours with the deadly virus showing no signs of relenting.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has eyes on a May 15 deadline to decide whether Pakistan’s tour can happen or not.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has said that they would be willing to support the ECB in every possible way on the scheduling of the tour which ends in early September

Yasir Malik, the PCB strength and conditioning coach, had designed the online tests and was supervising them with head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has deposited more than one crore rupees (PKR 10,536,500 to be precise) in Prime Ministers COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund as part of its contribution in the fight against the pandemic.

The PCB had announced on March 25 that the centrally contracted players will make a collective contribution in the emergency relief fund, while the board will separately match the contribution of its staff. (IANS)

