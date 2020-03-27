Covid-19: KV offer its school buildings for isolation wards

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Pitching in to help manage the Covid-19 outbreak, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has directed all its regional offices to allow the use of classrooms of Kendriya Vidyalaya buildings to temporary house suspected coronavirus cases.

“Upon receipt of a formal request from any defence authority or district administration, the deputy commissioner/In-Charge DC/principal of KV concerned shall allow the use of Classrooms of Kendriya Vidyalaya buildings for temporarily housing suspected Covid-19 cases,” the KV Sangathan said in a letter to its regional offices.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India currently has 640 COVID-19 positive cases, while 66 patients were reported to be cured/discharged. The death toll however climbed to 17 on Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...