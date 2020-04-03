COVID-19: Kaneria asks Yuvraj, Bhajji to help minorities in Pakistan

Lahore, April 3: Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has requested India cricketers Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh to help minorities in the country fight the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

Kaneria is the second Hindu cricketer to have played for Pakistan after Anil Dalpat.

“I request @YUVSTRONG12 and @harbhajan_singh to make a video for the minorities living in Pakistan as well. They need your help in this moment of #coronacrisis,” Kaneria said in a tweet.

India’s 2011 World Cup heroes Yuvraj and Harbhajan paired up with Shahid Afridi earlier to help those in need during the pandemic which has rocked the world.

The pair were criticised on social media for helping Afridi but they both shot back.

Yuvraj reacted to the backlash saying he didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings and all he tried was to help people suffering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan replied by uploading a video on his Twitter handle showing Sikhs preparing and distributing food to needy in England. “No religion, no cast, only humanity…that’s what it is…stay safe stay home…spread love not hate or virus…let’s pray for every single one…May Waheguru bless us all,” he wrote along with the video. (IANS)

